Ohio House GOP to privately meet Tuesday, take secret vote to strip Householder of speaker post

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - The Ohio House Republican Caucus are scheduled to privately meet Tuesday and vote via secret ballot whether to remove State Rep. Larry Householder as their speaker, lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW.
A majority vote is required to strip Householder, R-Glenford, from the top leadership post, according to House rules. Lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW Householder would remain a state representative, at least for now.
Several state representatives and other Ohio office holders including Gov. Mike DeWine and AG Yost have called for Householder to resign due to his arrest along with four associates in what federal officials say is likely the largest corruption case in state history.
Householder, however, has not stepped down. He responded “No” when a reporter asked him outside the federal courthouse in Columbus if he would.
He has not publicly spoken, and his attorney has declined comment.
When House Republicans meet Tuesday, financing for their fall campaigns and other impacts Householder’s arrest may have on the races likely will be discussed.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio GOP Party Chairwoman Jane Timken are expected to attend the 2 p.m. meeting at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
Lawmakers have indicated they will make statements to the media after the closed-door meeting.
A spokesman for the Ohio GOP party has told FOX19 NOW Timken will issue a statement, too.
So far, a new speaker is not expected to be named at Tuesday’s meeting, lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW.
Last week, FOX19 NOW obtained a copy of the notification Householder’s leadership team of Republican lawmakers sent their colleagues alerting them of Tuesday’s meeting.
Fellow Members of the Majority Caucus,
In light of recent unfortunate events, many members have questions, particularly those in campaigns. It is important for the caucus to come together to discuss the issues we face, our next steps and the impact of all of this on our future. Accordingly, we plan on meeting this Tuesday, July 28th at 2.00 p.m. at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus for a discussion among any and all majority caucus members who wish to attend. Please feel free to continue to reach out to any of us personally with questions.
Sincerely, Jim Butler, Bill Seitz, Jay Edwards, Tony DeVitis, & Laura Lanes
There are two potential replacements being touted by some lawmakers: Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima and Rep. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township.
Yost has said if Householder refuses to resign as state representative, the House “should eject him under Article II, section 6 of the Ohio Constitution.”
It states House lawmakers can expel a member with a vote of two-thirds of legislators for “disorderly conduct.”
House members also have introduced legislation to repeal House Bill 6. Householder and the four political operatives were arrested in connection with the taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.
Householder was a driving force of the financial rescue that tacked a new fee to every electricity bill in Ohio and directed over $150 million annually through 2026 to the plants, which are located near Toledo and Cleveland.
On Monday, the state representative who was the original sponsor of House Bill 6, Jamie Callender, R-Concord, joined those calling for Householder to resign.
He also says now the bill should be repealed and replaced with another one untainted by the scandal.
