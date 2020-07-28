Ohio House will meet Thursday to vote on removal of Speaker Larry Householder who is embroiled in bribery and racketeering probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) — The Ohio House will convene on Thursday to vote on the removal of Speaker Larry Householder, who was arrested last week as part of a $61 million bribery probe, the Associated Press reports.
The conspiracy, allegedly led by Householder with help from at least four other associates, aimed to maintain a $1.5 billion bailout for FirstEnergy Solutions to save two failing nuclear energy plants in Ohio.
Several state representatives and other Ohio office holders including Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost have called for Householder to resign due to his alleged involvement in what federal officials say is likely the largest corruption case in state history.
So far, Householder has refused to step down.
