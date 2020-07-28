Ohio’s child care centers allowed to return to full class size beginning in August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Child care facilities will be permitted to return to full class ratio beginning August 9, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday.
After a months-long closure, child care providers were allowed to resume operations on May 31 with limits on the amount of children in each facility. Facilities will now have the option to keep the ratio limited with an added subsidy or return to full class size.
The governor said face coverings will still be required for all staff and children over the age of 10 years old, per the state’ordered mask mandate.
Regular sanitizing, as well as symptom and temperature checks, will also be required daily.
Any cases in students or staff members must be reported to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and to local health departments, Gov. DeWine said.
