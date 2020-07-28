Remaining Ohio fairs ordered to be limited to junior fair events, meaning no rides or games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he had to make the difficult decision to limit the activities scheduled to take place at fairs across Ohio.
The governor’s announcement ordering for all fairs to become junior fair events for the remainder of the 2020 season came during his COVID-19 briefing from Columbus on Tuesday.
“It’s becoming increasingly clear that we cannot have a regular, safe fair in Ohio in the summer 2020,” Gov. DeWine said.
The decision means there will be no fair rides or games, but specific activities like livestock competitions and exhibits will still be permitted.
Gov. DeWine said he had to issue the order because of reports of more than a dozen COVID-19 infections originating from a fair.
He also said he saw photos on social media and in the news of fair officials not enforcing the state-mandated mask order.
