Remaining Ohio fairs ordered to be limited to junior fair events, meaning no rides or games

Remaining Ohio fairs ordered to be limited to junior fair events, meaning no rides or games
By Chris Anderson | July 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 2:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he had to make the difficult decision to limit the activities scheduled to take place at fairs across Ohio.

The governor’s announcement ordering for all fairs to become junior fair events for the remainder of the 2020 season came during his COVID-19 briefing from Columbus on Tuesday.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that we cannot have a regular, safe fair in Ohio in the summer 2020,” Gov. DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine update

38 new deaths, an additional 1,320 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours https://bit.ly/3f5rJtx

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

The decision means there will be no fair rides or games, but specific activities like livestock competitions and exhibits will still be permitted.

Gov. DeWine said he had to issue the order because of reports of more than a dozen COVID-19 infections originating from a fair.

He also said he saw photos on social media and in the news of fair officials not enforcing the state-mandated mask order.

no rides, no grandstand events, no games

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.