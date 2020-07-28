St. Peter Chanel High School to be demolished Wednesday

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The building of the former St. Peter Chanel High School is scheduled to be demolished July 29.
The school was built in 1956 by the Society of Mary because of overcrowding at other Catholic high schools. Located at 480 Northfield Road, it opened its doors to students in 1957.
Because of declining enrollment, the 2012-2013 school year was the last for St. Peter Chanel. The Bedford City School District purchased the building in 2018.
The Cuyahoga Land Bank is helping fund the demolition, which is estimated to cost $1.7 million.
