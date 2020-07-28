Storms cause sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Swimmers at Edgewater Beach are advised to take caution after heavy rain Monday caused a combination of raw sewage and stormwater to flow into Lake Erie.
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will post a public advisory at the beach telling visitors, especially children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, to avoid contact with the water.
Throughout the mid-1970s, the discharge of raw sewage into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach happened about 40 to 50 times per year. Recent improvements to infrastructure have decreased, but not eliminated, such events.
The last Edgewater discharge was earlier this year on March 29.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.