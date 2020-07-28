Tribe cruise 5-3 in nightcap, sweep doubleheader

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There were surprise heroes all around for the Indians, who hung on to beat Chicago 5-3 and sweep a day-night doubleheader Tuesday at Progressive Field.
Spot starter Adam Plutko shined, fanning 4 in 6 solid innings to notch the victory.
Oscar Mercado sparkled with a 2-run single and a leaping grab up against the wall in the 8th ininng.
Also, rookie Cam Hill got his first MLB save in just his second big-league appearance.
Carlos Santana staked the Tribe to an early lead with his first homer of the season off starter Carlos Rodon.
The teams finish the 3-game series Wednesday at 6:10 pm.
