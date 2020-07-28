Tribe cruise 5-3 in nightcap, sweep doubleheader

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana looks up after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Dellecese | July 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 10:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There were surprise heroes all around for the Indians, who hung on to beat Chicago 5-3 and sweep a day-night doubleheader Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Spot starter Adam Plutko shined, fanning 4 in 6 solid innings to notch the victory.

Oscar Mercado sparkled with a 2-run single and a leaping grab up against the wall in the 8th ininng.

Also, rookie Cam Hill got his first MLB save in just his second big-league appearance.

Carlos Santana staked the Tribe to an early lead with his first homer of the season off starter Carlos Rodon.

The teams finish the 3-game series Wednesday at 6:10 pm.

