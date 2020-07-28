Trio sentenced for 24-day crime spree across Cuyahoga County, including deadly robbery of beverage store owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were sentenced by a Cuyahoga County judge for a murder of a Cleveland beverage store owner and a rash of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said 20-year-old Keyshawn Smith, 19-year-old Andre McKelvey, and 22-year-old Robert McKelvey Jr. committed seven armed robberies at retail businesses, gas stations, and convenience stories in Cleveland, University Heights, and Maple Heights.
- Jan. 13, 2019 - Maple Heights store, near Dunham Road and Wheeler Road
- Jan. 28, 2019 - Cleveland store, near East 103rd Street and St. Clair Avenue
- Jan. 28, 2019 - Cleveland store, near West 130th Street and Wilton Avenue
- Jan. 28, 2019 - University Heights cell phone store, near Warrensville Center Road and Lansdale Road
- Feb. 2, 2019 - University Heights gas station, near South Green Road and Cedar Road
- Feb. 2, 2019 - Cleveland gas station, near West 117th Street and Bellaire Road
- Feb. 2, 2019 - Cleveland gas station, near East 185th Street and Shawnee Avenue
Investigators also charged the three men with murder for a Feb. 5, 2019 armed robbery and deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Rocky River man, who was the owner of a beverage store in Cleveland near Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue.
Additionally, Smith was identified and charged in connection to a Feb. 18, 2019 robbery at an East 73rd Street and St. Clair Avenue store in Cleveland.
Smith was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery with eligibility for parole after 30 years.
McKelvey and McKelvey Jr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. They were sentenced to 21 years and 14 years in prison, respectively, according to O’Malley.
