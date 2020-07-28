UH, Cleveland Clinic named 2 of the country’s top hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland hospitals received national recognition on Monday.
The US News & World Report ranked the Cleveland Clinic number one for cardiology and heart surgery for the 26th year in a row.
Also, the Cleveland Clinic was named the number two hospital in the nation overall.
“This is a direct reflection of our devoted physicians, nurses, mid-level providers and support staff, and the trust of our patients and their families. We are also humbly committed to advancing cardiovascular medicine and surgery through our continued dedication to research and innovation,” said Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.
13 of Cleveland Clinic’s specialties also had top ten rankings.
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center was also recognized with high honors.
According to the US News & World Report, UH had seven specialties ranked in the top 50 in the nation.
Some of those specialties included, Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and more.
“The rankings reflect the tireless efforts of our physicians, nurses, caregivers, and volunteers in providing care to patients with the most serious and complex needs,” said Thomas F. Zenty III, Chief Executive Officer of University Hospitals.
In June, U.S. News & World Report ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in eight pediatric specialties, four of which rank in the top 25.
