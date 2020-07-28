53-year-old woman found murdered in her home on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members found a 53-year-old woman dead inside her home Monday, said police.
Cleveland police officers said family went to Donna Blount’s home in the 11000 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 2 p.m. after not being able to get in touch with her.
The landlord let the family inside and Blount was found deceased.
Police said it appeared she suffered blunt force trauma and are investigating her death as a homicide.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.
There are no arrests.
