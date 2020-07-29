Browns outline COVID changes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have made significant changes to the training facility in Berea, including locker rooms and weight rooms, in an effort to protect players and staff from COVID-19.
Joe Sheehan, senior VP of player health & development, and Dr. James Voos, head team physician, outlined some of the details in a 30-minute zoom call with media Wednesday morning.
Every other locker is being used, with plexiglass shields in between, limiting the number of players to around 40.
A 3rd-party lab is handling the testing on site, said Dr. Voos. Results are expected within 24 hours.
He also said players will be using wearable technology in the building to monitor symptoms but won’t be required to wear it at home.
Browns rookies and quarterbacks reported Friday for 4 days of testing, followed by other veterans on Tuesday.
