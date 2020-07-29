Browns return to training camp without fans

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The sights and sounds of Browns training camp means football is just around the corner.
But the start to this year’s camp has been silent because of the pandemic.
Despite the lack of fans at camp this year, players like Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry are excited to get back to work after an offseason full of uncertainty.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield, along with this year’s rookie class, reported to camp last Friday. Most team veterans reported to Berea Tuesday, but they must take a series of strict coronavirus tests before they can suit up.
The tests are broken down like this:
- Days 1 and 2: Players receive COVID-19 test.
- Day 3: No testing.
- Day 4: Another COVID-19 test and players are required to attend virtual coronavirus meeting, along with football-related activities.
- Players who test negative three of the first four days will then be allowed to enter the facilities for physicals and other football matters.
- Day 5 and 6: Daily COVID-19 test will begin and will run through the first two weeks of training camp.
One would think that with no fans for training camp, local businesses would take an economic hit. But from some of the bars we drove by, that wasn’t the case.
We spoke to one bar manager, who didn’t want to give his name, who said that despite the pandemic and no fans for camp, business was booming.
He credits the timing of Indians baseball to driving more patrons to watch the games.
One more training camp note: the NFL is allowing players to opt-out of the season with no penalty. So far, no Browns player has chosen to sit out the season. Players have until August 3 to decide.
