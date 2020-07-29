Canton baby killer still out there, and FBI is offering a $5,000 reward

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A big question people across Northeast Ohio are asking: who shot and killed 1-year-old Ace Lucas?
As a makeshift memorial grows for the boy outside of his home, that’s what investigators are trying to figure out.
It was a week ago today when police say gunmen shot into this house on Claredon Avenue SW several times.
19 News obtained surveillance video from a neighbor who heard the gunfire
One-year-old twins Ace and Arcel Lucas were sleeping on the couch when the bullets hit them; Ace in the head and Arcel in the leg.
Sadly, Ace died and Arcel is still recovering from his injuries.
The story has made international headlines as the community comes together for this heartbreaking tragedy.
Canton Police released video of the gunmen where you can see two suspects caught on camera, walking around with guns in their hands and lurking in the back of the home just before 2:30 a.m.
Investigators are pleading with the public to help identify them. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward.
“We’ll follow any lead, don’t think it may be something too small or insignificant because a lot of times that’s where we’ll get the information to solve the case,” said Chief Jack Angelo, Canton Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411. Start the message with Canton.
