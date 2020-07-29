Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow

🐄 MOOve over Michelangelo – we’ve got some new talent in town! 🐮 🥛 🎉 To celebrate the annual Ohio State Fair Butter Cow tradition, we’re hosting the #BuildYourButterCow challenge! YOU are invited to sculpt your own Butter Cow at home for a chance to win a YETI cooler. To enter, all you need to do is: 1) Follow us on social media ✅ 2) Get creative while building your own Butter Cow, following the instructions in our video 🤓 3) Share your final Butter Cow sculpture on social media by replying to this post 🏆 4) Tag a friend to nominate them to build their own sculpture ⬇️ Submit your Butter Cow creation from July 28 through August 9. See the complete rules here ➡️ https://bit.ly/3fbHi30. The winner will be announced August 10. What are you waiting for? You BUTTER get a MOOve on if you want to win! 🏆 ✌️ 🐮