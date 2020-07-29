Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow

The American Dairy Association started the challenge for a chance to win a YETI cooler

Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow
Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow (Source: American Dairy Association)
By Rachel Vadaj | July 29, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 8:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the coronavirus crisis caused the Ohio State Fair to be canceled, you can “moove” the family fun home by building your own butter cow.

[ Ohio State Fair canceled ‘to help prevent spread of COVID-19 and protect the Fair for future generations’ ]

The American Dairy Association started the #BuildYourButterCow challenge as a way to keep the Ohio State Fair Tradition alive and give you the chance to win a YETI cooler.

To enter the contest:

  1. Follow American Dairy Association on social media
  2. Get creative while building your own Butter Cow by following the instructions in their video below
  3. Share your final Butter Cow sculpture on social media by replying to their post below by August 9
  4. Tag a friend to nominate them to build their own sculpture

The winner will be announced on August 10.

Click here for the complete set of rules.

DIY Butter Cow Scuplting Contest

🐄 MOOve over Michelangelo – we’ve got some new talent in town! 🐮 🥛 🎉 To celebrate the annual Ohio State Fair Butter Cow tradition, we’re hosting the #BuildYourButterCow challenge! YOU are invited to sculpt your own Butter Cow at home for a chance to win a YETI cooler. To enter, all you need to do is: 1) Follow us on social media ✅ 2) Get creative while building your own Butter Cow, following the instructions in our video 🤓 3) Share your final Butter Cow sculpture on social media by replying to this post 🏆 4) Tag a friend to nominate them to build their own sculpture ⬇️ Submit your Butter Cow creation from July 28 through August 9. See the complete rules here ➡️ https://bit.ly/3fbHi30. The winner will be announced August 10. What are you waiting for? You BUTTER get a MOOve on if you want to win! 🏆 ✌️ 🐮

Posted by American Dairy Association Mideast on Monday, July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.