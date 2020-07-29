Celebrate the Ohio State Fair at home by building your own butter cow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since the coronavirus crisis caused the Ohio State Fair to be canceled, you can “moove” the family fun home by building your own butter cow.
The American Dairy Association started the #BuildYourButterCow challenge as a way to keep the Ohio State Fair Tradition alive and give you the chance to win a YETI cooler.
To enter the contest:
- Follow American Dairy Association on social media
- Get creative while building your own Butter Cow by following the instructions in their video below
- Share your final Butter Cow sculpture on social media by replying to their post below by August 9
- Tag a friend to nominate them to build their own sculpture
The winner will be announced on August 10.
Click here for the complete set of rules.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.