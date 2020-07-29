Commuter Cast: Cranking heat and humidity back up today with chance of storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High temps will be right around 90° as we crank the heat and humidity back up today.
A cold front will slowly sag south through the area. This brings a chance for a few storms to fire up this afternoon and evening, mainly along the lakeshore.
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan are taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.
The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.