Commuter Cast: Cranking heat and humidity back up today with chance of storms

By Rachel Vadaj | July 29, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 7:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High temps will be right around 90° as we crank the heat and humidity back up today.

A cold front will slowly sag south through the area. This brings a chance for a few storms to fire up this afternoon and evening, mainly along the lakeshore.

Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan are taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.

The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.

