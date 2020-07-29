Dr. Fauci: Ohio showing early signs of surging COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a recent television interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed Ohio as one of the states he is concerned for a future coronavirus outbreak.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said southern states like Florida and Arizona, where the coronavirus was spreading at an alarming pace, are beginning to show indications that infections are “cresting.”
Ohio is showing the opposite, according to Dr. Fauci.
“Some of the other states, the Ohios, the Indianas, the Tennessees, the Kentuckys, are starting to have that very early indication that the percent of cases, regarding the number of tests you have, is starting to go up,” Dr. Fauci warned. “That’s a surefire sign that you have to really be careful.”
Dr. Fauci stressed several “fundamental” actions to help control the spread of COVID-19, some of which have recently been implemented in parts of Ohio or statewide:
- Wear a mask when outside
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid crowds
- Close bars where there is viral activity
- Regular hand sanitizing
The Ohio Department of Health’s update on Tuesday showed 24-hour increases in cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions were all above the 21-day average.
