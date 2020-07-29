Operation Legend: Federal crackdown on violent crimes in Cleveland detailed by US Attorney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio will detail “Operation Legend,” the federal operation targeting violent crime in the city of Cleveland.
A press conference with U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday from the FBI offices in Cleveland.
Herdman’s remarks come following a recent announcement from the White House stating that federal agents were being dispatched to Cleveland to help control violent crime in the city.
During a press conference last week, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson disputed those claims from President Trump’s administration about “federal troops.”
Instead, Chief Williams said additional criminal investigators were already installed in Cleveland.
Operation Legend was named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Kansas City in June. The federal initiative has since been expanded to other cities like Chicago.
This story will be updated.
