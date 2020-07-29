Former Conneaut councilman sentenced for numerous sex crimes involving teenagers

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A former Conneaut councilman will face a judge for sentencing on numerous sex crimes involving multiple teenagers.
Phillip Garcia’s court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. at an Ashtabula County courtroom.
In May, Garcia pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution and seven counts of sexual imposition for raping teenagers.
Investigators arrested Garcia in 2018, accusing him of raping five teenagers between 1997 and 2005. All of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the crimes.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, four of the alleged victims were employees of Phil’s Catering, the Ashtabula catering business owned by Garcia.
The former council member also officiated youth sports.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of the sentencing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.