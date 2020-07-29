Great Lakes Brewing Company closing restaurant and patio July 29, no reopening date

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Lakes Brewing Company will be closing their restaurant and patio on July 29 to “reexamine operations”.
The Ohio City restaurant is located at 2516 Market Ave.
According to their Facebook post, none of the Great Lakes Brewing Company staff members have contracted COVID-19 since reopening on June 1.
The Facebook post does not make it clear when the restaurant and patio will resume service.
“Our hope is to reopen soon with a new service model more appropriate for our current health climate. "
Their gift shop will operate daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
