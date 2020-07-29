$25K reward for information in fatal carjacking of Cleveland teen driving home from soccer practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement officials are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed a 17-year-old boy during a carjacking on the city’s West side.
According to Cleveland police, Eric Hakizimana was driving home from soccer practice on May 25 when he was stopped at a traffic light in the 8000 block of Detroit Road around 9:55 p.m.
Police said an unknown man jumped in his back seat, shot him, shoved his body onto the street and stole his vehicle.
Officers said minutes before the deadly carjacking, the gunman had shot and killed Curtis Legg, 31, in the 1400 block of W. 85th Street, before running down the street and jumping into Hakizimana’s car.
Hakizimana was a member of the Congolese Community of Greater Cleveland.
The reward money is from the federal program “Operation Legend”, which is bringing additional U.S. Marshals, FBI, DEA and ATF agents to Cleveland.
Anyone with information about Hakizimana’s killing is asked to call the FBI at 216-622-6842.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.