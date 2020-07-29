Little Library on the Lake in 6,000 lb. cargo container coming to Lorain County beach on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nearly 6,000 cargo container that has been transformed into a Little Library on the Lake is being placed on the Lakeview Park Beach on Thursday.
Despite the common perception from its name, this library will not offer the traditional collection of books, DVDs, and magazines.
Instead, the container is filled with educational activities, games, and sports equipment for all ages, including:
- Badminton sets
- Bird-watching kits
- Bocce Ball
- Horseshoes
- Jump ropes
- Obstacle course kit
- Soccer balls, pop-up mini soccer goals, and a tether trainer
- Stargazing kits
- Tennis balls and rackets
- Volleyballs
- Yoga mats
All items can be loaned for the day and are due back before the Little Library on the Lake closes, with the exception of the bird-watching and stargazing kits that can be loaned up to seven days.
The items are free to check out by using your Lorain Public Library System card Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through Aug. 30, and will reopen when the beach does in spring.
We want to offer things that people can use right there at the park that encourage fun, fitness, and learning,” said Anastasia Diamond-Ortiz, CEO of Lorain Public Library System.
The 20-foot cargo container was refurbished by the Rustbelt Welding Company out of Cleveland to give it a sliding entry door, a wood floor, wall paneling, and skylights fashioned from boat hatches.
The Little Library on the Lake also provides beachgoers free WiFi access from about 100-150 yards away.
“This is a great addition to the Lakeview Park experience,” said Jim Ziemnik, Director of Lorain County Metro Parks. “These items will allow people to get outside and have some fun while still social distancing and staying safe.”
“This is only the second cargo container library in Northeast Ohio and we’re going to have it right here at Lakeview Park,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley. “I can’t wait to bring my granddaughter.”
