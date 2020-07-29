Man choked, beat, and stabbed his dog to death, North Philadelphia police say

By Chris Anderson | July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 10:00 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in North Philadelphia jailed a man for animal cruelty after he allegedly killed his own dog.

Investigators say the man choked, beat, and stabbed the dog that was reportedly aggressive towards him.

The suspect confessed to detectives and admitted that he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, New Philadelphia police say.

“Our department takes the mistreatment of animals very seriously and will continue to investigate these crimes,” New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin said.

