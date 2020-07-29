Maple Heights HS secretary pleads not guilty to stealing over $40K from school funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights High School secretary accused of stealing over $40,000 in school funds pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Wednesday.
Karla Hopkins, 50, is charged with one count of theft in office.
“This individual stole from the students she was employed to assist,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “These disgraceful actions require that she be schooled in the criminal justice system.”
O’Malley said between July 2017 and June 2018 Hopkins embezzled money from several programs; including:
- Class of 2018 dues and yearbook fees
- Auto Tech funds
- Student Council funds
- Flag-drill team funds
- Books and ID badge fines
According to O’Malley, part of her job was to collect dues, revenues and fees from individuals in charge of the various programs.
In 2018, Maple Heights Board of Education members contacted police after the school district’s treasurer noticed a large amount of money missing from the senior class fund.
Hopkins is out on a $5,000 bond and will be back in court on Sept. 2.
