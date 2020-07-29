40 new deaths, an additional 1,396 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 3,422 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 87,893 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Wednesday.
An additional 4,601 cases and 264 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,553 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 2,513 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
