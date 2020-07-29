Northeast Ohio weather: A few isolated storms around through Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things have really continued to heat up today, with many locations well into the 80s.
Some areas will top out around 90 degrees this afternoon.
Isolated storms are still a real possibility this afternoon and this evening.
The areas most favored for development during this time will be along the lakeshore.
Not everyone will see rain.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the 60s tonight.
We’ll rebound into the low 80s tomorrow.
Storm chances shift south on Thursday.
Most of the lakeshore will stay dry on Thursday, while areas south of Cleveland may see a passing storm or two.
