Northeast Ohio weather: A few isolated storms around through Thursday

Northeast Ohio weather: A few isolated storms around through Thursday
Northeast Ohio weather: Few storms along the lakeshore on Wednesday
By Samantha Roberts | July 28, 2020 at 1:48 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 2:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things have really continued to heat up today, with many locations well into the 80s.

Some areas will top out around 90 degrees this afternoon.

Northeast Ohio weather: Few storms along the lakeshore on Wednesday

Isolated storms are still a real possibility this afternoon and this evening.

The areas most favored for development during this time will be along the lakeshore.

Not everyone will see rain.

Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the 60s tonight.

We’ll rebound into the low 80s tomorrow.

Storm chances shift south on Thursday.

Most of the lakeshore will stay dry on Thursday, while areas south of Cleveland may see a passing storm or two.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.