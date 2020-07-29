Ohio pharmacy board bans Hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 treatments across state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Hydroxychloroquine will be prohibited as a treatment for COVID-19 in Ohio starting this Thursday, according to new regulations issued by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.
Pharmacies and clinics will be banned from dispensing or selling the drug, which has been promoted by President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for the disease.
In a press conference this week, Trump said he took the drug in pill form for 14 days, and didn’t experience side effects.
However, a growing body of research conducted by the FDA and other major medical institutions points to heart rhythm risks.
The drug can still be used in clinical COVID-19 trials.
