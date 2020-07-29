Police officers in Kent save woman who stopped breathing

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two police officers in Kent are being hailed as heroes after reviving a woman who stopped breathing.
Officers Lee Allen and Sean Driscoll responded to a call reporting a medical emergency early in the morning on July 22.
While waiting for the Kent Fire Department to show up, the woman appeared to stop breathing. The officers were able to get the woman to lie flat on the floor, where it appeared she started breathing again.
The woman soon stopped breathing a second time. Officer Driscoll performed chest compressions until the woman started breathing again.
Both officers stayed with the woman until the fire department arrived.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.