Questions, answered: Voter registration, mail-in ballots in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Registering to vote is a crucial step in the voting process, and it can take less than five minutes.
Have your name, date of birth, address, an Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number and the last four digits of your Social Security number ready at the time of registration.
Voter registration must be active and accurate at least 30 days before an election takes place. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020, and the registration deadline is Oct. 5, 2020.
Follow this link if you are unsure of your voter eligibility.
Click here to register to vote, update your voter registration or make sure your voter registration is up to date.
In-person voter registration can be done at the locations listed here.
Call Cuyahoga County Board of Elections at 216-443-VOTE(8683) to request a voter registration card be mailed to you if you cannot fill out the form electronically or in-person.
You must request an absentee ballot before noon on Oct. 31, 2020. (English version) (Spanish version)
All absentee ballots for the general election must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2, 2020.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends purchasing a postage label at a USPS location if you are mailing an absentee ballot during the week of the general election. This ensures your ballot is postmarked before the deadline. You can also request your postage stamp be postmarked when dropping it off at a USPS location.
If you would like to drop off your absentee ballot with the Board of Elections in-person, it must be done before 7:30 p.m on Nov. 3, 2020.
If you or your underage child are in the hospital due to an unforeseen circumstance on the day of the general election, you can request a hospitalized absentee ballot. It must be submitted before 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.
