SNAP benefits will rise in Ohio thanks to a 5 percent cost of living boost

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits, previously known as food stamps, will rise 5 percent starting in October and the increase is tied to the June 2020 Cost of Food Report.
The 5 percent increase is more than double the 20-year average and is a telling figure of rising food prices taking aim at all consumers.
At the Cleveland Food Bank, Kimberly LoVano, the director of advocacy, is concerned that a 5 percent increase is not enough during a pandemic that includes double digit unemployment numbers and children who may not be in school receiving needed additional support.
“For the past few Covid response bills we’ve been asking our legislature to include a 15 percent increase to snap benefits,” LoVano said.
But to this point those increased benefits have not been included in legislative packages.
And on Friday a $600 unemployment supplement, a result of the CARES Act, is scheduled to be eliminated.
“It’s something we’re watching really closely, if unemployment benefits, that extra $600 a week goes away it also takes away a sense of security for a lot of families,” LoVano said.
The Food Bank spends a great deal of time helping people in the community navigate the registration process for SNAP benefits, and they work closely with the county to make sure those who are eligible, get benefits.
“We need to make sure we have supports in place to make sure that kids don’t go to bed hungry, SNAP is just a critical way to do that,” LoVano said.
The Food Bank reports that since March, 28,000 families, which had never done so before, registered for emergency food programs.
