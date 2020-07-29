Summit County Fair opens Wednesday, days ahead of Governor’s restrictions

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Fair starts on Wednesday as planned, just two days before Governor Mike DeWine’s new restrictions that limit all fairs to junior events only on July 31.
Since the county fair runs until Aug. 2, the rest of the weekend will only be allowed to host livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens.
Harness racing may also continue without spectators, but the rest of the restrictions starting on Friday include prohibiting rides, games, and grandstand events to keep crowds down.
Families can have fun at the fair from noon until 11 p.m. each day except on Sunday when the fair will have shortened hours of noon until 8 p.m.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure a safe and funfair for everyone, by limiting capacity in the grandstands and gate, in addition to sanitizing all areas several times throughout the day,” According to Fair Board Director and Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coordinator Mrs. Angela Hawsman.
The fair will have health protocols that will promote mask-wearing, social distancing, and constant sanitation and handwashing.
The fair will also be taking extra steps to ensure that fairgoers limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Rides will be shut down for one hour each day they are allowed to run for a safety break.
The Farm Bureau Museum will not be open during the fair.
Those who are considered to be at high risk may visit during the special hours of 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Hawsman encourages that those who are going to the fair should pre-order tickets to limit wait times at the fair gates.
For more information, visit the Summit County Fair’s website, here.
