Unusual crash ends with truck standing straight up in Eastlake
Eastlake truck crash (Source: Eastlake police)
By Chris Anderson | July 29, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 2:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a photograph you have to see to believe.

The Eastlake Police Department said officers were called to a July 27 crash on Brook Drive.

Crash investigators arrived to an unusual scene: A truck standing straight up on the front bumper.

Eastlake police believe the truck either slipped out of gear or was not in gear when it started rolling down the hill.

The truck eventually was stopped by the grade of the hill, causing the vehicle to go onto the front bumper and into power lines.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

