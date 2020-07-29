University Heights Police release photo of man spray painting anti-Semitic symbols and messages on local businesses

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in shock over offensive, anti-Semitic graffiti on the walls of several Cleveland-area businesses, and now, police are looking for the vandal who committed the act.
On Wednesday, police released a photo of a man who used spray paint to spread hate last week around several Jewish businesses.
There were two separate incidents. On July 21, the Heinen’s and CVS stores were targeted with offensive messaging.
Then, on July 25 and the morning of the July 26, several Jewish-owned businesses were defaced with racist language and symbols.
Lt. Todd Kinley with University Heights PD says the vandal could face hate crime charges.
“That will be up to our prosecutors to ultimately decide what charges, if any, to file against somebody should we develop a good suspect. But it’s certainly on the table,” Lt. Kinley said.
More officers are being assigned to patrol the area, but police want to nab this individual as soon as possible.
Lt. Kinley added, “We’d appreciate any help that the community can give us, because we don’t want to see anything like this happen again or have it escalate to something more serious.”
Police are looking for a white male, approximately 6-feet tall and in his early to mid 20′s.
Lt. Kinley also says that a woman accompanied the suspect during the incidents. He considers her a “person of interest.”
Call University Heights PD at 216-932-8799 or the non-emergency number at 216-932-1800.
