Accused Lake County murderer out on bond until trial date, and victims’ family says it’s a slap in the face

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man accused of murdering two people was in court Thursday where his trial date was scheduled for January of 2021.
Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid, on Jan. 4.
Until his trial, Sargi is out on bond.
William Jackson’s mother, Katina Jackson, and the family left the courtroom outraged.
“This man executed my son and his wife! I won’t be able to sleep right,” said Katina.
“This man is out here breathing the same air I’m breathing. That’s not acceptable,” she said.
His bond was set at $10 million, at 10 percent. A family member paid the necessary $1 million payment back in January.
Katina said the amount of time from the crime and trial is too long for him to be out on bond. She said, “A whole year he’s walking around free. That’s terrible.”
Lake County Sheriff dispatch received a late night call from Sargi’s step-mother saying he shot and killed two people.
William and Heavenly were found in a white SUV on Andrea drive in Concord Township.
