10 arrested in Akron drug sweep at local park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - After receiving numerous complaints about drug activity and guns, Akron police and task force members raided a local park.
Police, members of the Street Narcotics Uniform Division and detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Team arrested 10 people at Whitney Mini Park on July 28.
All the suspects were arrested on weapons and drug charges.
- Dazhan McCallister, 20, weapons under disability and possession of oxycodone. Police said he had a fully automatic Glock handgun.
- Antione D. Gray, 30, weapons under disabilty, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Police said he had a Glock 26 9mm handgun.
- Ray C. Gaiter, Jr., 21, weapons under disabilty and carrying concealed weapon. Police said he had a .380 pistol.
- Tyrus J. Toney, 20, possession marijuana (Bulk amounts)
- Raphael T. Griffin, 33, possession marijuana
- Million M. Sowell , 20, possession marijuana
- Vernon D. Singleton, 34, arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence
- Robert D. Rogers, 24, possession of marijuana
- Larry Jones, Jr., 33, possession of marijuana
- Travontae Harbin, 35, oossession of grugs
Officers said they confiscated 20 grams of cocaine, 415 grams of marijuana, three guns and other evidence.
The day before the raid, officers said they seized firearms and drugs from a car near the park.
