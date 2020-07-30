Barberton firefighters rescue 2 dogs, 2 birds, and cat from house fire

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton firefighters saved the day for two dogs, two caged birds, and a cat that were stuck inside a smoke-filled home caused by an accidental cooking fire.
Capt. Duane Milford said the fire department was sent to the house fire in the 140 block of Ford Avenue on Friday after the residents got out of their home when they were woken up by smoke and heat in the upstairs bedroom.
The first firefighters got to the scene two minutes later and saw smoke coming from the second-story window. according to Capt. Milford.
When firefighters got inside, they found a stove on fire, quickly extinguished it, and rescued the pets, the captain said.
Capt. Milford said no one was injured from the fire.
The Summit County Red Cross helped find a place to stay for one of the residents whose medical condition would not allow them to stay in a formerly smoke-filled home, the captain said.
The Barberton Fire Department said the residents’ correct actions below are great reminders for the community:
- The residents left the home prior to calling 911.
- The residents did not try to save their pets, and all the pets were successfully rescued.
- When using the stove, be sure it is properly turned off prior to leaving the home.
