Bieber brilliant again, Tribe blank Twins 2-0

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is it too early to give Shane Bieber the Cy Young Award?
The Indians ace fanned 13 in 8 shutout innings Thursday, as Cleveland opened the 4-game series with a 2-0 win in Minnesota.
Bieber allowed just 3 hits and didn’t walk a batter.
He now has 27 strikeouts in the first 2 starts of a season, tying the record set by Karl Spooner in 1954.
Francisco Lindor delivered the offense with a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning off fellow Puerto Rican Jose Berrios.
Rookie James Karinchak sailed through a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first big-league save.
