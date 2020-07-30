FBI searching for victims after Canton university employee charged for sexually exploiting children on social media

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Canton man behind bars and charged for sexually exploiting children, and receiving and distributing visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the Cleveland FBI.
The Canton Resident Agency’s Child Exploitation Task Force got a tip in June 2020 alleging a person behind username “d.beas22″ on Instagram had conversations with least four victims under the age of 12 involving sexually explicit statements of sexual activities he wished to engage in, according to Cleveland FBI.
The Cleveland FBI said “d.beas22″ also asked for nude photos and videos from the identified victims.
Investigators found “d.beas22″ logged onto the same computer within a “very short time” that a Facebook account with the username “Aaron Doty” had, the Cleveland FBI said.
The Cleveland FBI said the IP address for both log-ins was traced to a university in Canton where William Aaron Doty Jr. works.
Administrative subpoenas confirms he owned both accounts, the Cleveland FBI said.
According to the Cleveland FBI, a search warrant was executed at his home on July 21 and he admitted that he had been using the Instagram account for 2-4 years to have girls 8-years-old and up send him “naked” pictures and videos.
Doty also told investigators he uses the name “Davin” too and is on Likee and Snapchat, according to the Cleveland FBI.
The Cleveland FBI urges anyone with an underage minor who has interacted with “d.beas22″, “Davin” or William Aaron Doty Jr. on any social media platform to call investigators at (216) 622-6842.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.