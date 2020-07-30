Cement truck driver killed in rollover crash in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Barberton man died after losing control of his cement truck Wednesday afternoon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Levi Everson was south on Apple Creek Road, north of Smucker Road, just before 3 p.m. when he crossed the center line and drove off the road.
The cement truck then flipped onto its side.
Everson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by rescue personnel, troopers said.
Troopers added Everson was not wearing a seat belt and the mixer was not loaded with product.
The road was closed for about three hours.
Troopers said this is the sixth fatal crash in Wayne County this year and the fourth involving no seat belt.
