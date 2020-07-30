Census data needed after parts of Ohio see below-average participation

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya/AP)
By Chris Anderson | July 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the U.S. Census Bureau are asking for more participation from Northeast Ohioans after seeing data report rates that are below the state and national average.

The state of Ohio, as a whole, has self-response rates that surpass the national average, but cities like Cleveland, Akron, and Cincinnati are below median.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau:

  • Cleveland has a current self-response rate of 47%, falling below the state and national rate.
  • Akron has a current self-response rate of 61%, falling just below the state and national rate.
  • Cincinnati has a current self-response rate of 51.7%, falling below the state and national rate.
  • Toledo has a current self-response rate of 49.8%, falling below the state and national rate.
  • Dayton has a current self-response rate of 55.9%, falling below the state and national rate.

Participating in the census helps allocate federal funding to improve community services and critical programs.

Modes of Response

