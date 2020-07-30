Commuter Cast: Slow-downs from fatal crash clean-up on I-71 S, cloudy drive as temps rise to the low 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those headed on I-71 S near US-250 will be stuck in traffic for about 20-minutes as crews continue to clean-up the crash involving a car and a semi-truck that killed four people.
There will be a few storms around the lakeshore early this morning, but we should be dry for the rest of the day.
The threat for showers and a rumble of thunder or two will shift south of the US 30 corridor.
Clouds will be around for most of the day.
Highs will be cooler than yesterday, in the low 80s.
It’ll still be a tad humid, too.
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute
