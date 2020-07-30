Concord Township double murder suspect’s trial set for Feb. 1, 2020

By Julia Tullos | July 30, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 8:57 AM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man accused of murdering two people was in court for a scheduled change of plea hearing.

However, there was no plea change.

Instead, there was a continuance granted for his trial.

Jury selection is slated for Jan. 28, 2020 with his trial expected to start on Feb. 1.

Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid on Jan. 4.

He was indicted by a grand jury in April on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery.

Sargi’s attorney said in court the shootings were in self-defense.

Both victims were found shot to death inside an SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.

Lake County Sheriff deputies arrested Sargi shortly afterward at his mom’s home on Oakridge Drive in Concord Township.

He remains out on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent.

Deputies have not released a motive.

Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
William Larondez Jackson (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
