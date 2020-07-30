Copley Police searching for missing endangered 85 and 86-year-old couple

COPLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Copley Police sent out a statewide search alert for a missing couple who drove away from their home Wednesday night and didn’t come back.
Police said 85-year-old Gloria Cummings and 86-year-old Walter Cummings drove away from their Sunnyacres Road home at 6:30 p.m. in a blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with Ohio plate CF42NU.
Gloria was described as 5′1″ tall, 150 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes, and suffers from dementia.
Walter was described as 5′11″ tall, 190 lbs., with gray and black hair and brown eyes.
Here is what the model of their car looks like:
Call 911 if you see the couple or their car.
