4 dead, others injured after car and semi collide on I-71 S, causing shut down near US-250

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol confirms four people are dead after a car and a semi-truck collided on I-71 southbound around 11:30 p.m.
The crash happened near the US-250 exit, causing both the semi and the car to go off the road, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Highway Patrol, all four people who died were in the car, along with three others whose conditions are unknown.
The Highway Patrol said the semi driver was brought to the hospital in an unknown condition.
I-71 southbound near US-250 remains closed as the investigation and crash clean-up continues.
It is unknown how long the stretch of highway will be shut down for.
