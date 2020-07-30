Emergency rule that would ban liquor sales at Ohio bars after 10 p.m. proposed by Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor is asking the state liquor commission to consider an emergency proposal that would prohibit alcohol sales at Ohio bars after 10 p.m.
On premise, those drinks would need to be consumed by 11 p.m. under the proposal, which is primarily directed at bars.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s emergency rule proposal was made during Thursday’s briefing from Columbus.
The governor’s request comes in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections linked with public spaces.
“We have seen outbreaks associated with bars across Ohio including Toledo, Cleveland, and Columbus,” the governor said.
In addition to requesting an amendment to the time alcoholic beverages can be sold at bars, Gov. DeWine said he would like to see more drinks available with to-go orders.
The state liquor control commission is set to meet at 9 a.m. on Friday to discuss the proposal. If approved, Gov. DeWine said he would sign the Executive Order that would make the rule take effect as early as Friday night.
“I am mindful of the economic impact of these tough circumstances, but we must slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. DeWine added.
