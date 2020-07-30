Gov. DeWine asks Ohio Board of Pharmacy to halt ban on hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 treatments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is asking the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to reverse a new ban on hydroxychloroquine for treatment to coronavirus infections.
The governor said his perspective is based on recommendations from Dr. Steven Hahn, the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Dr. Hahn said prescribing hydroxychloroquine should be a decision made between a doctor and a patient.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy issued new regulations on Wednesday banning pharmacies and clinics from dispensing or selling the drug.
The drug was touted by President Donald Trump, who said he took the medication without experiencing side effects, but other studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in treating COVID-19.
Gov. DeWine will address Ohioans with the latest COVID-19 information on Thursday at 2 p.m.
