Threat level map updated: 20 new deaths, largest 24-hour increase with 1,733 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 3,442 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 89,626 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke from Columbus on Thursday afternoon regarding the latest update to the states response in the battle against COVID-19.
Ohio’s color-coded Public Health Advisory System was also updated.
An additional 4,764 cases and 265 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,678 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 2,534 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.