Householder, 4 others indicted in $60M bribery scheme, lawmakers remove him as speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities announced Thursday morning State Rep. Larry Householder and four associates were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with what they say is likely the largest bribery and money laundering scheme in Ohio history.
The announcement came via a tweet from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio just before the Ohio House of Representatives unanimously voted 90-0 to remove Householder as their speaker.
“Dark money is a breeding ground for corruption. This investigation continues,” U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, said in a tweet.
The Ohio House GOP Caucus will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss speaker candidates, State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township, tells FOX19 NOW.
They must have 50 Republican votes for one before convening the full House for a final vote.
State Rep. Jim Butler, R-Oakwood, and Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, appear to be the front-runners, lawmakers say.
Three other contenders - State Representatives Tim Ginter, R-Salem; Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township and Craig Riedel, R-Defiance - announced in a joint statement Wednesday they were withdrawing from the Speaker’s race and supporting Cupp “for Speaker of the House in order to unite the Republican caucus.”
“Representative Cupp and I share similar values and I have confidence he will lead with integrity,” Carfagna said. “He has an established record of public service to not only his constituents, but to all Ohioans.”
Householder, meanwhile remains a state representative, at least for now.
Several state representatives and other Ohio office holders including Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost have called for Householder to resign.
Householder, however, has not stepped down.
He responded “No” when a reporter asked him outside the federal courthouse in Columbus last week if he would.
He has not publicly spoken, and his attorney declined comment last week.
His lawyer, David Thomas of Columbus, did not respond to a request for comment earlier this week regarding the House’s effort to remove him as speaker.
When Householder’s leadership team had a “very brief” phone call with his attorney on Friday, Thomas told them Householder was not going to quit, lawmakers tell FOX19 NOW.
Yost has said if Householder also refuses to resign as state representative, the House “should eject him under Article II, section 6 of the Ohio Constitution.”
That allows House lawmakers to expel a member with a vote of two-thirds of legislators for “disorderly conduct.”
House members have introduced legislation to repeal House Bill 6. Householder and the four political operatives were arrested in connection with the taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants
Householder was a driving force of the financial rescue that tacked a new fee to every electricity bill in Ohio and directed over $150 million annually through 2026 to the plants, which are located near Toledo and Cleveland.
