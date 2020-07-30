If Gov. Mike DeWine gets his way, Cleveland bars are going to take another economic hit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, in an effort to control large crowds, to approve his plan and stop liquor sales in bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. every night.
The Liquor Control Commission is expected to consider the governor’s plan at an emergency meeting that is scheduled for Friday morning, and if approved (and it is expected to be) the governor would put the plan into effect on Friday evening.
Dave Flowers is the general manager of Johnny’s Downtown and Johnny’s Little Bar — both in downtown Cleveland — and he is concerned that the governor’s plan will take a massive bite, again, out of his business, specifically at the Little Bar.
“That’s really going to hurt the business there, that’s the prime time for the business there,” Flowers said.
Flowers says the timing could not be worse as his restaurant business, at Johnny’s, had just started to find its groove after the state started to reopen following the governor’s original shutdown plan.
“People are not coming downtown in the usual numbers to begin with, and now that we have this going on, it is really going to slow down traffic,” Flowers said. “I think people will probably stay home instead of deciding to come down, only to have to go home early.”
Plus, a downtown, without ballgames or the bright lights of Playhouse Square, is about to get even quieter.
