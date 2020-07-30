Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out for the end of the work week, rain returns Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front has been lingering nearby for the last few days.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t done much for us when it comes to rainfall.
We could really use some rain, especially south of Cleveland.
We won’t be seeing any rain through Saturday afternoon, with partly sunny skies in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
Clouds will increase late in the day Saturday, as our next system approaches.
This will bring us rain late Saturday night and into Sunday.
While it won’t rain every second or every minute of the day Sunday, there will be numerous showers and storms around from time to time.
Localized flooding and ponding is possible.
Temperature-wise, the 90s are gone, at least in the short term.
Temperatures will climb into the low 80s Friday through Sunday.
Some spots may not even get out of the 70s Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Won’t that be nice and pleasant?
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.