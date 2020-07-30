3 out of 5 family members found dead inside Elyria home were Elyria City Schools students

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria City Schools confirmed the three children who police said were among the five family members found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning were all siblings in their school district.
Police have not said how they died, but people who knew the family told 19 News it was a murder-suicide.
“This devastating news has deeply shaken our staff and school community,” school officials said.
The district said an Elyria Schools team of counselors and social workers trained in trauma and crisis care will be available for students, parents, and staff in need of support at Elyria High School on Monday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
We are told by a cousin of the family that a father and mother lived in the home with their three kids.
When the father didn’t show up for work his boss came to check on him and when no one answered the door he knew something wasn’t right.
Ben Runyon is still trying to piece together how he lost five family members overnight.
“He was you know quiet, family-oriented,” Runyon said of his cousin. “All this is a shock. I don’t understand it. The police aren’t talking to anyone. They were trying to get a hold of his mother and I haven’t talked to her yet but I’ve talked to pretty much everyone else in the family and no one knows what’s going on.”
This all happened at the family’s home on Willowpark Road in Elyria.
Investigators said they came to do a wellness check at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the family of five dead inside their home.
That cousin told 19 news there were three children, two boys, and a girl.
“I know they were trying to get out of this neighborhood and move out to the country somewhere and he just wanted to stay busy with the kids and keep them out of trouble so none of this is making any sense, were just lost right now,” Runyon said.
Runyon said when his cousin didn't show up to work today his boss came to check on him at their house and he found shell casings in the driveway and no one was answering the phone or the door.
“They were a typical family. They kept the three kids busy. They were in baseball and volleyball and soccer and ballet. There was two boys and a girl and the wife worked as a nurse and he worked down the road at a plastic bag factory and he lived here his entire life. He was 44 years old.”
19 News also spoke with a neighbor who said she heard gunshots last night.
“I thought it was fireworks at first, but it was gunshots. My husband jumped up out of bed, he said those were gunshots,” said Renetta Hubbard.
Hubbard has lived next door for more than 20 years.
“I just feel so bad that maybe if I would’ve called yesterday, I could’ve saved somebody,” Hubbard said while choking back tears.
Another neighbor said her 12-year-old daughter was the same age as their daughter and they would play together in the family’s back yard.
“Very sad,” said Josalyn Woolfork. “Very sad, you just never know what people are going through.”
Woolfork also said she had seen the couple arguing outside recently and in some cases, the wife would leave but she never thought much of it.
The cause of deaths is currently under investigation by the Elyria Police Department and Lorain County Coroner’s Office.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.